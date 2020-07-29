Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan1
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan1
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan1
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya: PM Modi’s religious sojourns in India and abroad

All eyes are now on Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit on Wednesday for the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Live: Ayodhya decks up ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'

The ground-breaking ceremony of the laying of foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take...
IndiaTimes - Published

PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir: Top developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir. PM...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Lalla's clothes ready ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan' [Video]

Ram Lalla's clothes ready ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan'

Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, collected clothes that were being prepared for Ram Lalla. Idol of Ram Lalla is likely to don..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Ram temple: Over 1 lakh ladoos to be offered during ground breaking ceremony [Video]

Ram temple: Over 1 lakh ladoos to be offered during ground breaking ceremony

Preparations for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple are in full swing. Ladoos are being prepared ahead of the bhoomi pujan on August 5. Over 1 lakh ladoos were prepared to be given as ‘maha..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:03Published
Ram Temple | 'PM Modi shouldn't attend bhoomi pujan as Prime Minister': Asaduddin Owaisi [Video]

Ram Temple | 'PM Modi shouldn't attend bhoomi pujan as Prime Minister': Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 in his official capacity, but can..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:11Published