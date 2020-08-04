Tropical Storm Isaias dumps heavy rain on North Carolina causing floods
Tropical Storm Isaias dumps heavy rain on North Carolina's Ocean Isle Beach causing flooding in the nearby area.
This footage was filmed on August 3.
Tropical Storm Isaias lashes New York City with high winds and rainWinds from Tropical Storm Isaias lashed Lower Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday (August 4), leaving downed tree branches.
Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Widespread Damage Across Maryland TuesdayTropical Storm Isaias dumped heavy rain in parts of Maryland Tuesday as it moved through the region. The storm also cause widespread damage across much of the region.
