Tropical Storm Isaias dumps heavy rain on North Carolina causing floods
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias dumps heavy rain on North Carolina causing floods

Tropical Storm Isaias dumps heavy rain on North Carolina's Ocean Isle Beach causing flooding in the nearby area.

This footage was filmed on August 3.

