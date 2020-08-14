Tropical Storm Higos brings flash floods to northern Thailand

Flash floods hit northern Thailand today (August 21) as tropical storm Higos brought heavy rain to the region.

Footage shows how roads in Nan province were submerged after rivers and canals overflowed.

The water was 30cm deep in some places.

The Meteorological Department announced increased rainfall between 20-23 August, with seventy percent precipitation in the Northern regions caused by the Typhoon Higos in South China sea.

Authorities advised residents and road-users to take alternative routes to ensure safety.

Higos slammed into Hong Kong and Macau on Thursday (August 20) before weaking into a tropical storm when it reached neighbouring China.

China’s National Meteorological Center said said Higos had maximum sustained winds of 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour.