Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction

Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Eye Opener: Massive explosion in Beirut devastates cityA massive blast in Beirut, Lebanon shook the city and injured thousands. Also, President Trump says he supports mail-in voting in the state of Florida as the..
CBS News
'Long and dire' economic recovery for Beirut without port, says expert
Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart
Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion
[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]
Hassan Diab Current Prime Minister of Lebanon
Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capitalDubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
The Conversation: What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?COMMENT: The Lebanese capital Beirut was rocked on Tuesday evening local time by an explosion that has killed at least 100 people and injured thousands more.The..
New Zealand Herald
Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM
Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses
Facebook American online social networking service
Nearly 8,000 people join 'Adopt a Hillsborough Teacher' group to buy supplies for local educators
Schools minister insists return still on for September
