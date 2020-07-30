Jake Gyllenhaal has signed a first-look film deal with New Republic!
Nine Stories co-founder Jake Gyllenhaal has inked a first-look movie deal with New Republic Pictures.
Jake Gyllenhaal signs first-look film deal with New RepublicThe 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.
Jake Gyllenhaal Inks Deal With New RepublicThe 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.
Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand ViewingUniversal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing The new agreement will allow Universal’s new films to play for 17 days instead of the customary 70 days before becoming available on..