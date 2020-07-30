Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jake Gyllenhaal has signed a first-look film deal with New Republic!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed a first-look film deal with New Republic!

Jake Gyllenhaal has signed a first-look film deal with New Republic!

Nine Stories co-founder Jake Gyllenhaal has inked a first-look movie deal with New Republic Pictures.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jake Gyllenhaal signs first-look film deal with New Republic [Video]

Jake Gyllenhaal signs first-look film deal with New Republic

The 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Jake Gyllenhaal Inks Deal With New Republic [Video]

Jake Gyllenhaal Inks Deal With New Republic

The 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:58Published
Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing [Video]

Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing

Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing The new agreement will allow Universal’s new films to play for 17 days instead of the customary 70 days before becoming available on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published