Jake Gyllenhaal has signed a first-look film deal with New Republic!



Related videos from verified sources Jake Gyllenhaal signs first-look film deal with New Republic



The 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago Jake Gyllenhaal Inks Deal With New Republic



The 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer. Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing



Universal and AMC Sign Deal for Quicker On-Demand Viewing The new agreement will allow Universal’s new films to play for 17 days instead of the customary 70 days before becoming available on.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago