COVID 19 TUESDAY

Lieutenant governor jacqueline coleman announced new flexibility for schools.

She says they now have unlimited non- traditional instruction days.

This removes the average daily attendance requirement needed for school funding.

There will also be an expansion of the care program...which can be used to cover medicaid-eligible students for services like speech and physical therapy.

Under the plan, school districts will have more wiggle room..for more pain covid-19 leave to staff.

Coleman also says the state has expanded flexibility for districts who are paying for virtual classes...which will help teachers continue their education for any curriculum needed.

36:25-36:44 "this is a flexibility that our schools have asked for and that they need.

This is possible thank to the governors exeuctive order.

The goal of all of this is to empower our schools to meet the needs of the students and the parents where they are."

Kentucky state university in frankfort is giving students a choice of in-person or online classes.

The university says it's starting a new program to offer students a variety of options...including living in the dorms...at home...off campus... or in a hotel...and for learning...students can learn online...in class...or do a mixture of both.

Students get a lot of choices beyond that too...they can have a roommate or a single room...for example.

The university says every freshman will receive a free laptop and a covid- 19 safety kit.

The university of kentucky is testing more than 30 thousand students and staff for covid- 19.

the university is requiring students to register for testing before classes start the goal is to get an idea of how many students are positive and to help keep them safe.

Joe monroe trt 14 "we expect some positives, so we have a plan in place for that.

If they're an on- campus resident, we will put them into a quarantined residence facility, make sure they're fed properly and taken care of until their period is over."

uk police chief joe monroe says the school has plans for testing and retesting throughout the fall.. For those who may have missed this initial testing or may need to be retested.

For those who may have missed this initial testing or may need to be retested.

Governor beshear is unveiling a new statewide campaign.

12:12-12:39 "im governor andy beshear.

What if you had covid19 and didnt know it?

Would you act differently if you did?

The fact is many kentuckians are symptom-free carriers.

Unknowingly spreading to our most vulnerable.

Wear a mask.

Do it for kentucky's economy.

Do it for you.

Lets mask up kentucky."

Governor beshear says without the mask mandate.we could have been seeing 1-thousand new cases daily.

The state reporting 323 new confirmed cases monday.

Of those... 12 are children under the age of five.

That brings us to 31,508 overall the governor's office is also reporting two new deaths.

That's 744 kentuckians who have now died.

The governor says the closely watched positivity rate has also fallen a little... now at five- point-18 percent.

The governor also says july was our toughest month yet and last week... the toughest week...with a lot of new cases...which will likely turn into a lot of new deaths this month.

- 145 new cas ... the coronavirus surge continues in lexington.

The lexington- fayette county health department is reporting 145 new cases over the weekend.... 82 on saturday and 63 on sunday.

The numbers bring the total to 3,400 since the outbreak began in early march.

No deaths were reported during the weekend.

The total number of deaths in the city is at 46.

The health department says 2,540