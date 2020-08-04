Global  
 

Windows from 12-storey tower near Beirut port completely blown out after blast
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Windows from 12-storey tower near Beirut port completely blown out after blast

Windows from 12-storey tower near Beirut port completely blown out after blast

Eyewitness footage has emerged from inside the 12-storey Harbor Tower, overlooking Beirut port - the scene of the enormous blast that killed at least 100 people on Tuesday night.

Video filmed from the 11th floor of the residential tower on Pasteur Street shows a badly damaged apartment.

The camera then pans and reveals not only the extent of damage to the inside of the apartment but also windows that have been completely blown out.

In the near distance, smoke still rises from the blast site, in footage filmed on Wednesday.

