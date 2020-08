Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Gandhis, Congress leaders break silence| Oneindia News

In a historic event, PM Narendra Modi laid the first brick at the site in Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir will come up at what is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

It was a long fight, that has shed much blood and tears, and at the forefront of the temple struggle have been BJP leaders.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka gandhi vadra &rahul Gandhi, who had distanced themselves from commenting on temple politics, spoke up on the momentous occasion.

