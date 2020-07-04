Global  
 

Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:59s - Published
[NFA] The Democratic presidential candidate plans to buy digital and TV ads in 15 states, including key battlegrounds and Republican-leaning states.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

