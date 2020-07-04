Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionCori Bush won, Kris Kobach lost and Rashida Tlaib’s race is still up in the air. In the presidential race, Joe Biden announced a major ad buy.
NYTimes.com
Biden announces largest ad buy ever by a presidential candidateSignaling the states they see as most competitive, the Biden campaign said their ads will 15 states.
CBS News
Biden Announces $280 Million Fall Ad Buy Across 15 StatesBy far the biggest reservation of the 2020 race by either campaign, it is a sign of the swift turnabout in Joe Biden’s finances since he became the presumptive..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
Cori Bush Defeats William Lacy Clay in a Show of Progressive MightThe upset of the veteran congressman from St. Louis sent tremors though the Democratic establishment in Missouri and Washington, D.C.
NYTimes.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump campaign, RNC sue Nevada over expansion of mail-in votingThe lawsuit takes aim at a new bill signed by Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday.
CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources