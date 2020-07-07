Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis

PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday lashed out at his party members for demanding a 450-membered Central Committee meeting despite restriction to hold large scale gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While holding discussions with the health experts, his party members and the Opposition party, Oli reviewed steps needed to take control of the coronavirus situation.

He also slammed them for demanding his resignation and also called them as "irresponsible" for calling a Central Committee meeting amid the pandemic.

With the demand for his resignation has been rising within the party, PM Oli has been facing a hard time to save his chair.

Various leaders have come forward with demands to call 450 membered Central Committee meeting to decide over the fate of PM Oli.

Earlier, senior leaders including Dahal, Gautam, Madhav Kumar and Jhalanath Khanal had demanded Oli's resignation.

As per the Nepal Health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus has soared to 58.

The total count stands at 21,009 with 5,925 active cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

KP Sharma Oli KP Sharma Oli Nepalese politician and current Prime minister of Nepal

'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram [Video]

'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram

After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and the revered god was Nepali, priests in Ayodhya lashed out at the Nepal PM for his bizarre claims. While speaking to ANI, the member of Ram Temple Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das said, "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya near Sarayu River. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. In politics a person can say anything." The president of Rama Dal Trust, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said, "I condemn his comment. They used to be a Hindu Rashtra (nation) but now they are working on the behalf of China and Pakistan." Meanwhile, another priest Mahant Paramhans Acharya said, "Oli is not Nepali, he is not aware of his country's history. He is betraying Nepal. China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Ram's name." "Lord Ram belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face the ill fate. Oli is insane," Acharya added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:26Published
Protest held in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal against Envoy's political intervention [Video]

Protest held in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal against Envoy's political intervention

People in Kathmandu on Tuesday demonstrated in front of the Chinese Embassy to protest against Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi's interference in the political matters of Nepal. Demonstrators from the civic society held placards protesting against Hou's increased meeting with ruling politicos of the Himalayan Nation. As rift inside Nepal's ruling party, Nepal Communist Party (NCP), intensified the Chinese Ambassador has been holding meetings with leaders of the ruling party as well as the President Bidya Bhandari. On Sunday, Hou met the senior leader of the NCP, Madhav Kumar Nepal as well as President Bhandari and discussed various issues pertaining to the rift inside the party. She also met another NCP senior leader, Jhalnath Khanal, on Tuesday morning and discussed various issues. The meeting of Central Standing Committee of the ruling party has deferred till Wednesday 11 am with the potential of being postponed further as the duo chair- Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahalare yet to agree to a point for a solution to the ongoing problem.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Central Committee common designation of a standing administrative body of communist parties


Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

Watch: One Indian national among ten killed in landslides in Nepal [Video]

Watch: One Indian national among ten killed in landslides in Nepal

An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district. Another Indian national was pulled alive from the rubble and has been flown into a private hospital in Kathmandu.The incident occurred at around 3:30 am when the labourers were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter near the capital, Kathmandu. Rescue workers had to dig through the mud to take out the bodies. Search and rescue operations are still underway in the area after the incident. According to officials, all the deceased were deployed in constructing a covered hall in Melamchi Municipality Ward number 11. In another similar incident on Sunday, a couple was buried alive after a landslide hit their house in Baruwa area. Nepal has witnessed several landslides since mid May killing over 170 people across the country. Landslides and floods are common in Nepal during the annual May-September monsoon rains. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published

Madhav Kumar Nepal Madhav Kumar Nepal Nepalese politician, former prime minister


Jhala Nath Khanal Jhala Nath Khanal Nepalese politician


Ministry of Health and Population (Nepal) Ministry of Health and Population (Nepal) Nepalese ministry


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

BinodPrAdhikari

बिनोद प्रसाद अधिकारी 🇳🇵 PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid Covid-19 crisis https://t.co/O38Ah2TXOb via @economictimes 2 hours ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #PMOli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid #COVIDー19 crisis https://t.co/TS1e5S8pKi 3 hours ago

AnilRam29482186

Anil Ram RT @BinodPrAdhikari: PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis @MiLOKMAT https://t.co/… 14 hours ago

BinodPrAdhikari

बिनोद प्रसाद अधिकारी 🇳🇵 PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis @MiLOKMAT https://t.co/mVze5BbsAv 14 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/Nr6vdNAlo9 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis: 'BTP MLAs with us', claims Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: 'BTP MLAs with us', claims Congress

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Chetan Dudi on July 13 said that the MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) are with his party and they were present at the legislative party meeting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "If..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot

The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published