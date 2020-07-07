PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis

|
KP Sharma Oli Nepalese politician and current Prime minister of Nepal
'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram
Protest held in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal against Envoy's political intervention
Central Committee common designation of a standing administrative body of communist parties
Nepal Country in South Asia
Watch: One Indian national among ten killed in landslides in Nepal
Madhav Kumar Nepal Nepalese politician, former prime minister
Jhala Nath Khanal Nepalese politician
Ministry of Health and Population (Nepal) Nepalese ministry
