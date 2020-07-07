PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday lashed out at his party members for demanding a 450-membered Central Committee meeting despite restriction to hold large scale gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While holding discussions with the health experts, his party members and the Opposition party, Oli reviewed steps needed to take control of the coronavirus situation.

He also slammed them for demanding his resignation and also called them as "irresponsible" for calling a Central Committee meeting amid the pandemic.

With the demand for his resignation has been rising within the party, PM Oli has been facing a hard time to save his chair.

Various leaders have come forward with demands to call 450 membered Central Committee meeting to decide over the fate of PM Oli.

Earlier, senior leaders including Dahal, Gautam, Madhav Kumar and Jhalanath Khanal had demanded Oli's resignation.

As per the Nepal Health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus has soared to 58.

The total count stands at 21,009 with 5,925 active cases.