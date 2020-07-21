UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns

UConn Cancels 2020 Football Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns The University of Connecticut (UConn) announced on Wednesday that they had decided to cancel their 2020 football season.

They are the first FBS program to cancel its football season.

As a football independent, UConn was facing scheduling uncertainties, as COVID-19 had forced competitors to transition to “conference-only” schedules.

Director of Athletics David Benedict said the decision was made due to “safety challenges” causing an “unacceptable level of risk.” He also pointed out that the “necessary measures” needed to mitigate COVID-19 risk would ultimately not create an “optimal experience” for the team.

David Benedict, via statement The football student-athletes also released their own statement, saying that not enough is known about the “long term effects” of COVID-19.

UConn Players, via statement