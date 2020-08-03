Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Briefing
The mayor discussed the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, enforcement of the coroanviruis travel advisory mandatory quarantine, and the replacement of Dr. Oxiris Barbot as health commissioner.
Jenna ConstantinePhD RT @NBCNewYork: Live: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives daily briefing https://t.co/gg9WTOmhT8 53 minutes ago
News12BX WATCH LIVE: Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on aftermath of #Isaias and #COVID19. https://t.co/M35fF5c3af 2 hours ago
News12BK WATCH LIVE: Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on aftermath of #Isaias and #COVID19. https://t.co/equq50DXK7 2 hours ago
NBC New York Live: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives daily briefing https://t.co/gg9WTOmhT8 2 hours ago
Eric Benitez RT @NBCNewYork: Live: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives daily briefing https://t.co/Qtte1AlFvo 1 day ago
NBC New York Live: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives daily briefing https://t.co/Qtte1AlFvo 1 day ago
Sam Thompson RT @ABC: HAPPENING NOW: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on city's COVID-19 response. https://t.co/K4RFFV0LV4 2 days ago
Oval Miller WATCH LIVE: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- Au... https://t.co/2FNqq39ZX5 via @YouTube 2 days ago
Mayor De Blasio Introduces New Health CommissionerNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot is being replaced.
Mayor Bill de Blasio Briefing On Tropical Storm IsaiasMayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing to discuss New York City's preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias.
Gov. Cuomo Expresses Concerns About NYC’s School Reopening Plan, Says Key Safety Questions Left UnansweredGov. Andrew Cuomo is raising serious questions about New York City’s school reopening plan, saying Mayor Bill de Blasio has to do a better job of convincing parents and teachers they should trust him..