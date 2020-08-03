Global  
 

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Briefing
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 46:14s - Published
The mayor discussed the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, enforcement of the coroanviruis travel advisory mandatory quarantine, and the replacement of Dr. Oxiris Barbot as health commissioner.

