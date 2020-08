The Ren & Stimpy Show Is Getting Rebooted

Happy Happy Joy Joy!

Ren & Stimpy is being rebooted.

The cartoon is one of the most raunchy and absurd cartoons to come out of the 1990s.

Comedy Central is doubling down their investment in animated programming and Ren & Stimpy will be a big part of that investment.

Deadline and Gizmodo report that Ren & Stimpy has been greenlit by Comedy Central and Viacom.

The show will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.