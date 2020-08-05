Global  
 

Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:39s - Published
A barber in an explosion-cratered shop in Beirut, Lebanon, wearing a mask but doing his job, maybe the ultimate symbol of 2020 endurance.

Beirut's residents struggle to deal with the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened at the port of Beirut on August 4.

Footage from August 5 shows the barber and others trying to resume life despite the litany of broken glass, badly damaged buildings and cars that look they escaped an accident.

Other footage shows a tree, nearly 2 kilometers away from the blast site, split in two from the deadly force.

