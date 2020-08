Restaurants, cafes and art galleries in ruins after blast shook Lebanese capital

Restaurants, cafes and art galleries were left in ruins after a huge explosion hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday (August 4).

Footage captured in 4K on Wednesday (August 5) shows restaurants, bars and cafes reduced to rubble as a man is seen clearing shards of glass from a pavement.

The doors of a church have been completely destroyed by the blast, while a stone building is completely flattened with vehicles parked nearby hidden under the rubble.