Del. Neil Parrott Removes Himself From Running To Replace State Sen. Andrew Serafini Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Del. Neil Parrott Removes Himself From Running To Replace State Sen. Andrew Serafini Delegate Neil Parrott said Tuesday he will not seek to replace State Sen. Andrew Serafini, focusing instead on his run for Congress. 0

Related videos from verified sources Maryland State Sen. Andrew Serafini Resigns From Office



State Senator Andrew Serafini is resigning effective August 1, the state's Senate Republican Caucus announced Thursday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 6 days ago