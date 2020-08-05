Global  
 

Beirut explosion: What is ammonium nitrate and why is it being blamed for the disaster?
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:46s - Published
The compound blamed for the disaster is not easily combustible but has been implicated in several explosions and attacks.View on euronews

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

"Beirut is gone": Residents emerge from rubble stunned and wounded

 Explosions kill at least 100 people and injure more than 4,000. The number of dead was expected to rise as rescuers sifted through the rubble.
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 5 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 5th: Trump backs mail voting in Florida battleground; Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion; Districts..
USATODAY.com
Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon [Video]

Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area. Victims also included people who were driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. People gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives. Officials said that the death toll was expected to rise. The blast took place at a port's warehouses that stored highly explosive material. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years without safety measures. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged to take action against those responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fly to the shattered Lebanese capital. Other countries have also been sending emergency aid, search and rescue teams. Initial probe has indicated years of inaction and negligence over storage of explosive material. However, it's still unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

Beirut explosion: What is ammonium nitrate and how dangerous is it?

Ammonium nitrate has been blamed for a deadly explosion in Beirut, but what exactly is the chemical?
BBC News - Published

Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely caused Beirut explosion

Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely caused Beirut explosion Fireworks and ammonium nitrate appear to have been the fuel that ignited a massive explosion that...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •NewsdayNew Zealand HeraldMENAFN.com


Explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut

Hundreds of people are feared dead and at least 3700 have been injured following a massive explosion...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleWorldNews



FreenixStandWHK

CheW RT @jenzhuscott: This was what’s left after 800 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in Tianjin industrial port in 2015. Beirut just suffere… 16 seconds ago

Cacau_a_a_

Cacau RT @Jerusalem_Post: What is the chemical that is not only behind the explosion in #Beirut, but some of the world's other biggest explosions… 39 seconds ago

rachel_maria65

Rachel Maria 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 #WearAMask 😷 RT @homemadeguitars: This is what is known euphemistically as "economies of scale." Progress. "Fact-checkers conclude Beirut explosion was… 51 seconds ago

enf_iz_enf

Enough Is Enough RT @PeterRNeumann: #Beirut explosion: What is ammonium nitrate (NH4 NO3), and why is it so dangerous? A short thread by @PeterRNeumann and… 1 minute ago

susshramesh

sussh RT @BBCWorld: Nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in a warehouse, has been blamed for the devastating explosion in Beirut, Leba… 2 minutes ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @BBCWorld: Thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse has been blamed for a deadly explosion in Beirut What is the c… 2 minutes ago

Rakkim

Gravitas RT @trtworld: Thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse was linked to the disastrous Beirut explosion. So, what is it?… 3 minutes ago

kendalldke

DKE Nerdy. But interesting info on: #Beirut explosion: What is ammonium nitrate (NH4 NO3), and why is it so dangerous? https://t.co/8rU2PPSS68 3 minutes ago


Beirut explosion: Atleast 100 people killed & around 4000 injured, upto 3 lakh left homeless [Video]

A massive explosion and a serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured [Video]

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city. The blast..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction [Video]

Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:40Published