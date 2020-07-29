Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Free antibody testing Collier County
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Free antibody testing Collier County

Free antibody testing Collier County

There will be free COVID-19 antibody testing at the North Collier Fire Rescue Station.

The hope is that those who have the antibodies will donate plasma to help those in critical condition.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

DETAILS ON HOW TO JOIN ARE ONOUR WEBSITE, FOX4NOW.COM




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Free Coronavirus Testing Expanded In Adams County For Uninsured, Symptomatic, Exposed [Video]

Free Coronavirus Testing Expanded In Adams County For Uninsured, Symptomatic, Exposed

The testing is available for Adams County and Jefferson County residents who do not have health insurance, want a COVID-19 test, believe they have symptoms or have been exposed to coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:32Published
MORNING RUSH: Top stories in SWFL [Video]

MORNING RUSH: Top stories in SWFL

The Collier County Department of Health is reopening its covid-19 testing site later today. Here's a quick look at the details and a quick look at some other stories.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:12Published
Rep. Kevin McCarthy holds press conference on surge testing in Kern County [Video]

Rep. Kevin McCarthy holds press conference on surge testing in Kern County

A new federally funded surge testing site will be opening on Wednesday in Kern County. The free drive-thru testing facility which will be set up at the Kern County Fairgrounds was brought to..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 14:57Published