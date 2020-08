Free antibody testing at North Collier Fire Control and Rescue Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:23s - Published 4 minutes ago Free antibody testing at North Collier Fire Control and Rescue You can get free Covid-19 antibody testing this Friday and Saturday at North Collier Fire Control and Rescue. There will only be 500 tests available each day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SATURDAY AT TOMORROW ANDANTIBODIES COVID-19 TESTED FORAND YOU CAN GETAND YOU CAN GET TESTED FORCOVID-19 ANTIBODIES TOMORROW ANDSATURDAY AT NORTH COLLIER FIRECONTROL AND RESCUE.THERE WILL ONLY BE 500 TESTSAVAILABLE ON EACH DAY.THEY’RE OPEN FROM NINE TOTHREE...OR UNTIL THEY RUN OUT.TESTING WILL BE AT THE FIRESTATION AND YOU’LL GET YOURRESULTS WITHIN 10 MINUTES. YOUMUST PRE-REGISTER THOUGH.





