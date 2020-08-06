North Collier Fire Rescue District to offer free COVID-19 antibody testing

WEB EXTRA: Dog Rescued From Apple Fire in California



A dog and his owner are back together again after the pooch ran off as a wildfire burned near their home in California. Here’s how firefighters helped “Buck” make his way home safe and sound. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:50 Published 45 minutes ago

MS School Has Half a Dozen COVID-19 Cases, 100 Students Quarantine After Over a Week of In-Person Classes



Just a little over a week into in-person classes, half a dozen students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, with over a hundred students quarantining. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:07 Published 11 hours ago