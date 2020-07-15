Global  
 

Two-Thirds of Americans Reject Trump’s Suggestion of Delaying 2020 Election
Two-Thirds of Americans Reject Trump's Suggestion of Delaying 2020 Election

Two-Thirds of Americans Reject Trump’s Suggestion of Delaying 2020 Election

While President Trump floated the idea of holding off on the 2020 election, two-thirds of Americans reject the idea of postponing their votes.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

