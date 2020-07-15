Two-Thirds of Americans Reject Trump’s Suggestion of Delaying 2020 Election
While President Trump floated the idea of holding off on the 2020 election, two-thirds of Americans reject the idea of postponing their votes.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Majority Say They Want to See Trump’s Taxes, Many Think Returns Would Hurt Reelection ChancesFollowing a recent Supreme Court hearing, two-thirds of Americans say they would like to have a look at President Trump’s much debated tax returns. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.