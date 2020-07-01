Tributes paid as John Hume laid to rest

Tributes have paid to SDLP leader John Hume, who was instrumental in achieving the Good Friday Agreement.

Political figures including First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Irish President Michael D Higgins were among the limited mourners who attended the ceremony in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.

Report by Etemadil.

