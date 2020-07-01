Tributes paid as John Hume laid to rest

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Hume SDLP politician from Northern Ireland
John Hume funeral: Tributes paid to Northern Irish hero who 'never lost faith in peace''He focused on unity and peace, and giving that dignity to every person'
Independent
John Hume ‘made peace visible during darkest moments’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
John Hume’s body makes final journey home
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Michael D. Higgins 9th president of the Republic of Ireland
Michelle O'Neill Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Vice President of Sinn Féin
Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
O’Neill says she will never apologise for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Michelle O'Neill defends attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Social Democratic and Labour Party Centre-left political party in Northern Ireland
John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has..
WorldNews
Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41Published
Arlene Foster First Minister of Northern Ireland, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party
Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
England v Ireland: What we learned from hosts' series winWhy Eoin Morgan is still crucial for England, how David Willey seized his chance, and what next for James Vince?
BBC News
England v Ireland: Tourists chase 329 to win third ODI in SouthamptonPaul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie hit centuries as Ireland shock England to win a thrilling third one-day international.
BBC News
Ireland chase 329 to stun England with Stirling and Balbirnie scoring centuriesIreland stun England in a thrilling third one-day international, completing a chase of 329 with one ball to spare in Southampton.
BBC News
Derry City in Northern Ireland
St Eugene's Cathedral Church in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources