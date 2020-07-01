Global  
 

Tributes paid as John Hume laid to rest
Tributes paid as John Hume laid to rest

Tributes paid as John Hume laid to rest

Tributes have paid to SDLP leader John Hume, who was instrumental in achieving the Good Friday Agreement.

Political figures including First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Irish President Michael D Higgins were among the limited mourners who attended the ceremony in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.

Report by Etemadil.

John Hume funeral: Tributes paid to Northern Irish hero who 'never lost faith in peace'

 'He focused on unity and peace, and giving that dignity to every person'
Independent
John Hume 'made peace visible during darkest moments'

John Hume 'made peace visible during darkest moments'

Messages from former US president Bill Clinton, The Pope and the Dalai Llamawere read out at the funeral of John Hume.

Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral

Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral

Northern Ireland's political leaders gather for the funeral of former SDLPleader John Hume in his native city. The Derry politician, feted around theworld as a peacemaker, died on July 3 aged 83 after a long battle withdementia. Among those attending the requiem mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral inLondonderry were Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach MichealMartin. They were joined by Northern Irish party leaders from across thepolitical divides.

John Hume's body makes final journey home

John Hume's body makes final journey home

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles across the Irish border to StEugene’s Cathedral in the city ahead of his funeral on Wednesday.

Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast

Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has met with Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in Belfast.

O'Neill says she will never apologise for attending Bobby Storey's funeral

O'Neill says she will never apologise for attending Bobby Storey's funeral

Michelle O'Neill has said she will never apologise for attending the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

Michelle O'Neill defends attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral

Michelle O'Neill defends attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister has said she stands over her actions at the funeral of an IRA veteran that drew hundreds onto the streets of Belfast.Michelle O’Neill has faced calls to resign after she and party colleagues attended Bobby Storey’s funeral in west Belfast on Tuesday.

John Hume hailed as Ireland's Martin Luther King

John Hume hailed as Ireland's Martin Luther King

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous US civil rights leader. “John Hume was our Martin Luther King,” hesaid. “He was the greatest Irishman ever and he achieved something that no onecould ever achieve before him: he ended the Anglo-Irish conflict, the conflictthat had gone on for 800 years, and he gave my generation the opportunity toachieve our political goals peacefully and democratically, and that is anenormous legacy.”

John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83

 LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has..
WorldNews
Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement.

England v Ireland: What we learned from hosts' series win

 Why Eoin Morgan is still crucial for England, how David Willey seized his chance, and what next for James Vince?
BBC News

England v Ireland: Tourists chase 329 to win third ODI in Southampton

 Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie hit centuries as Ireland shock England to win a thrilling third one-day international.
BBC News

Ireland chase 329 to stun England with Stirling and Balbirnie scoring centuries

 Ireland stun England in a thrilling third one-day international, completing a chase of 329 with one ball to spare in Southampton.
BBC News

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"

Tributes have poured in for John Hume who was once described by Bill Clinton as "the Martin Luther King of Northern Ireland".

