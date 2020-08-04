Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bobby Shmurda Isn't Getting Out Of Prison This Week — But A Parole Hearing Is Set
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Bobby Shmurda Isn't Getting Out Of Prison This Week — But A Parole Hearing Is Set

Bobby Shmurda Isn't Getting Out Of Prison This Week — But A Parole Hearing Is Set

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

No, Bobby Shmurda Isn't Getting Out Of Prison This Week — But A Parole Hearing Is Set

The hearing is reportedly set for the week of August 17.
HipHopDX - Published


Tweets about this

jpswamiii

jpswamiii RT @Murph_Edit: @KollegeKidd Bobby Shmurda getting out of prison https://t.co/nYho2V9jxN 3 minutes ago

umarr_uk

UK RT @jimmy_koski: Bobby Shmurda getting outta prison n sees all the fake industry studio rappers https://t.co/0KdQcHn2sT 3 hours ago

Te__Cannon

Tè💀 RT @anishp112: Bobby Shmurda getting out of prison to save 2020 like https://t.co/FHRDfINTht 5 hours ago

Lewisss1400

Lewisss🚀⛽️ RT @ihatethiskid: Bobby Shmurda getting released from prison is what we need as a nation to heal 11 hours ago