Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 5
How some Black business owners are having trouble gaining access to banks and lenders.
Plus, how some are working to change unfair treatment.
interesting_username @ThomathEpton @_HenryBolton It looks like a lot are appalled by her behavior, and it is a great example of the curr… https://t.co/wxUsVD4YMP 2 days ago
Palm Beach County seeking to offer course on racism, discriminationthe Palm Beach County School District is looking to bring the discussion into middle school classrooms with a new course.
Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 1What is the history of Black Lives Matter and what is Impact Bias? How does it form?
Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 4A look at the importance of the 2020 election and the push to register as many voters as possible, including black voters.