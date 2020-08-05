Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 5

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 09:10s - Published
Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 5

Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 5

How some Black business owners are having trouble gaining access to banks and lenders.

Plus, how some are working to change unfair treatment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

interestinguse2

interesting_username @ThomathEpton @_HenryBolton It looks like a lot are appalled by her behavior, and it is a great example of the curr… https://t.co/wxUsVD4YMP 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County seeking to offer course on racism, discrimination [Video]

Palm Beach County seeking to offer course on racism, discrimination

the Palm Beach County School District is looking to bring the discussion into middle school classrooms with a new course.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:19Published
Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 1 [Video]

Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 1

What is the history of Black Lives Matter and what is Impact Bias? How does it form?

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 11:20Published
Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 4 [Video]

Race Relations: Shining A Light Across Florida | Part 4

A look at the importance of the 2020 election and the push to register as many voters as possible, including black voters.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 10:37Published