Gov. Whitmer declares racism as public health crisis in Michigan
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Gov. Whitmer declares racism as public health crisis in Michigan

Gov. Whitmer declares racism as public health crisis in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive recognizing racism as a public health crisis in Michigan.

Michigan governor takes steps to combat racism

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public...
