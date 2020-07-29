Global  
 

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android
With the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership.

The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app in Samsung's Galaxy Store.

According to The Verge, this version will allow Xbox players to redeem tokens and make in-app purchases like buying skins or DLC items in the Xbox Store.The Xbox Game Pass app available on the Google Play Store will not support these types of in-app purchases.

The special deal between Samsung and Microsoft likely undercuts the 30 per cent Google asks for, to enable them exclusively for the Galaxy Store version.

The deal comes just as rumours suggest Google is trying to convince Samsung to promote its own Play Store over Samsung's alternative.The verge reported that alongside this Xbox Game Pass app, Samsung also offered agaming bundle for the Galaxy Note 20 that includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PowerA's MOGA XP5-X Plus.

The controller is made with the game streaming (xCloud) part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in mind, and it can keep the user's phone charged while playing the game.Microsoft and Samsung's latest Xbox Game Pass partnership builds on the growing deal the two companies first revealed last year.

Microsoft and Samsung partnered to bridge Android and Windows closer together with the Galaxy Note 10 last year, and they announced an xCloud partnership earlier this year.

The Note 20 is the first device to take advantage of this closer Xbox Game Pass integration, and it is also assumed that Microsoft's ambitions to bring xCloud to TVs will likely involve Samsung at some point in the future.

