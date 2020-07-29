Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Microsoft American technology company
Microsoft integrates Android apps into Windows 10 with new Your Phone updateMicrosoft is now allowing Windows 10 users to run Android apps side by side with Windows applications on a PC. It’s part of a new feature in Your Phone, and it..
The Verge
Microsoft isn’t renaming Xbox Live and has ‘no plans’ to discontinue Xbox Live GoldIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Microsoft isn’t planning to rename Xbox Live or discontinue Xbox Live Gold. Rumors of an Xbox Live rename..
The Verge
Samsung and Microsoft will let you run Galaxy Note 20 apps on your Windows 10 PCIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Samsung and Microsoft announced at last year’s Galaxy Unpacked that they would be forming a closer..
The Verge
Google American technology company
Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40Published
Google Play Music on Wear OS will shut down in a few weeksPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Google Play Music as a service will begin its staggered, region-based shutdown starting next month, but Wear OS..
The Verge
Android TV’s new home screen will now recommend movies, TV shows, and appsGoogle
Google has injected a new cinematic slideshow above the top row of apps in the Android TV interface to make it easier to find content you might..
The Verge
xCloud Microsoft cloud gaming service
PowerA’s xCloud-ready controllers can keep your phone charged while you gamePowerA
Gaming peripheral maker PowerA has debuted a few controllers designed with Microsoft’s new xCloud cloud gaming service in mind. The first is..
The Verge
Razer’s new xCloud-ready Kishi controller adds Xbox buttons for a $20 premiumRazer
Razer has made a variant of its shape-shifting Nintendo Switch-esque Kishi controller that’s ready for xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming..
The Verge
Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming will launch on September 15th on AndroidMicrosoft will launch its game streaming service, known as Project xCloud, on September 15th exclusively on Android devices. Project xCloud will be bundled as..
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Store Digital application distribution platform by Samsung
Microsoft and Samsung have a special partnership for Xbox Game Pass on AndroidSamsung is unveiling its new Galaxy Note 20 handset today, and with it, a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. Microsoft is partnering with Samsung to include a..
The Verge
Google Play Digital distribution service by Google
Google Play Music will begin shutting down in SeptemberPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge
Today, Google shared a detailed timeline for Google Play Music’s shutdown. Access will be revoked in September for..
The Verge
Google in talks to take over more search tasks on Samsung phonesAlphabet Inc.’s Google and Samsung Electronics Co. are negotiating a major deal that would give Google products more prominence on the South Korean company’s..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources