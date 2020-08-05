Cleanup Continues In Cecil County Following Tropical Storm Isaias

Maryland Tornado Survivor Says Twister Lifted Home Off The Ground During Tropical Storm Isaias



Powerful and fast-moving tropical storm Isaias spawned several tornadoes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, including in the small Wicomico County community of Mardela Springs. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:24 Published 4 minutes ago

Swimmers face threat from rip currents following Tropical Storm Isaias



The impact of Isaias is still being felt along the coast of Massachusetts with dangerous surf conditions and rip currents on some beaches. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:02 Published 22 minutes ago