Opposition protesters celebrate Colombia's court ruling against former President Alvaro Uribe Velez Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:42s - Published 5 minutes ago Opposition protesters celebrate Colombia's court ruling against former President Alvaro Uribe Velez Opposition protesters met in downtown Bogota, Colombia, celebrating the court's ruling against former President Alvaro Uribe Velez on Tuesday (August 4). Uribe will not be able to remain free while the Supreme Court investigates the accusations of witness manipulation against him current President, Ivan Duque, said in a statement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend