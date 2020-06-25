Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest

Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest

Supreme Court's ruling is the first ever in Colombia ordering the detention of a former president.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Colombia Colombia Country in the northwestern part of South America

PH world’s second deadliest country for environmental defenders

 The Philippines, next to Colombia, rose as the world’s deadliest country for land and environment defenders and things are about to get worse amid the..
WorldNews

Philippines: deadliest country in Asia for land defenders

 The Philippines was the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental defenders again last year while slipping to second most dangerous in the world..
WorldNews

Record 212 environmental activists murdered in 2019: NGO

 Shares At least 212 environmental campaigners worldwide were murdered in 2019, making last year the deadliest on record for frontline activists battling the..
WorldNews
Medical workers in Colombia calling for a full lockdown [Video]

Medical workers in Colombia calling for a full lockdown

Coronavirus cases in Colombia soar, medical workers call for total lockdowns to bring infections under control.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published

Álvaro Uribe Álvaro Uribe Colombian lawyer and politician


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya

At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published
SSR death case: Centre accepts Bihar govt's recommendation of CBI enquiry [Video]

SSR death case: Centre accepts Bihar govt's recommendation of CBI enquiry

In a new turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request of CBI enquiry. On August 04, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Supreme Court also heard Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. Supreme Court directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter will be held after a week. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

PM Modi performs ‘bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the ‘bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's..
IndiaTimes

Army begins process to grant women officers Permanent Commission

 Last month, the Supreme Court had directed that all eligible women officers should be granted permanent commissions and command posts in the Indian Army.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsIgc

IGC NEWS INTERNATIONL GH 🇬🇭🇬🇧🇺🇸 #Colombia's Supreme Court places former president Alvaro Uribe under house arrest as he faces charges of fraud and… https://t.co/3I3lYecDhu 2 minutes ago

lorriemendoza

Catherine lephew RT @Reuters: Colombia Supreme Court places former President Uribe under house arrest https://t.co/fhH4d1dJfq https://t.co/GlnLbqL1u8 7 minutes ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: Colombia Supreme Court Places Former President Under House Arrest https://t.co/xrD5gr0QaV 19 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Colombia Supreme Court Places Former President Under House Arrest https://t.co/nUkLJsJ6aJ 23 minutes ago

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: Colombia Supreme Court Places Former President Under House Arrest https://t.co/IYo7TcsFIg 25 minutes ago

redeyethug

KMBORI💎 New story on NPR: Colombia Supreme Court Places Former President Under House Arrest https://t.co/SwAtL4Bo8q https://t.co/rLrSGQOsv6 31 minutes ago

nickafkas

NicKafkas Colombia Supreme Court Places Former President Under House Arrest https://t.co/VxaRIaBVX5 32 minutes ago

robertopliegor

Roberto Pliego R Colombia Supreme Court Places Former President Under House Arrest https://t.co/FvLDPo41nv 38 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Who is El Marro? The violent leader of the drug trafficking Cartel detained in Mexico known for 'emotive videos' [Video]

Who is El Marro? The violent leader of the drug trafficking Cartel detained in Mexico known for 'emotive videos'

Mexican police and military forces on Sunday (August 2) arrested the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel who spread violence through north-central Mexico and fought a years-long turf battle with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:04Published
Cadesha bishop in court [Video]

Cadesha bishop in court

The woman accused of pushing a 74 year old man off a bus will be in court today. Back in March of 2019, a video captured the moment Cadesha Bishop allegedly pushed Serge Fournier off a bus. He later..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies [Video]

Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies

A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published