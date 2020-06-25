Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest

|
Colombia Country in the northwestern part of South America
PH world’s second deadliest country for environmental defendersThe Philippines, next to Colombia, rose as the world’s deadliest country for land and environment defenders and things are about to get worse amid the..
Philippines: deadliest country in Asia for land defendersThe Philippines was the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental defenders again last year while slipping to second most dangerous in the world..
Record 212 environmental activists murdered in 2019: NGOShares At least 212 environmental campaigners worldwide were murdered in 2019, making last year the deadliest on record for frontline activists battling the..
Medical workers in Colombia calling for a full lockdown
Álvaro Uribe Colombian lawyer and politician
