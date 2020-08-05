Funeral Home Follow-up

There is still so much unknown about the coronavirus; some of those guidelines have been challenging for funeral homes in the state.

Wcbi's bobby martinez stopped by two funeral homes in columbus.

The owners they're trying to keep up with all the changes// that is right aundrea... adjusting to change... that has been the new motto for funeral homes in mississippi.

With the primary focus of ensuring safety for each family they serve... staying on top of their game... "it's hard, but we have to do our best to stay on top of it."

In a time where.... "the changes come pretty rapidly..."

Bennie hairston, vice president of century hairston funeral homes says it seems as if there has been a never-ending cycle of changes since the pandemic started.

"it's kind of hard because, you know, because we get used to one set.

Just like going back to 10..

And next thing you know, it opens up.

Then we're back to 10.

So it's hard but we have to do our best to stay on top of it."

Hairston says families are changing the way they honor their loved ones.

He says cremations are becoming more common...but graveside services have been the primary choice for families... sot - bennie hairston - vp century hairston funeral homes "some services we will have music, some services we've had choir singing but i make sure everybody is spread out.

It's just like a full- blown service just like they would have it in a church."

Caleb pounders, president and funeral director of lowndes funeral home and crematory..

Says informing families of covid guidelines is the most challenging part.

Sot - caleb pounders - president, funeral director - lowndes funeral home and crematory..

"as time has gone on, now we are about five months into it, people are understanding.

It's not necessarily that they like it.

But they understand that it is out of our control.

It is something bigger than just us and our city and our state, it's you know, worldwide."

Pounders says graveside services have also been a popular option for this business.

For one reason, covid19 guidelines allow for more people to be outdoors in a space than indoors.

"a lot of the families just immediate family group is more than the restriction that we have.

So right now we're under 10 people indoors 20 people outdoors.

And a lot of the mediate family is more than just 10 people."

Both hairston and both hairston and pounders say they are doing all they can to best accommodate each family during a difficult time...