Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Funeral Home Follow-up
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Funeral Home Follow-up

Funeral Home Follow-up

There is still so much unknown about the coronavirus; some of those guidelines have been challenging for funeral homes in the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Is still so much unknown about the corornavirus.

Daily guidelines from governor tate reeves change and are updated.

Some of those guidelines have been challenging for funeral homes in the state.

Wcbi's bobby martinez stopped by two funeral homes in columbus.

The owners they're trying to keep up with all the changes// that is right aundrea... adjusting to change... that has been the new motto for funeral homes in mississippi.

With the primary focus of ensuring safety for each family they serve... staying on top of their game... "it's hard, but we have to do our best to stay on top of it."

In a time where.... "the changes come pretty rapidly..."

Bennie hairston, vice president of century hairston funeral homes says it seems as if there has been a never-ending cycle of changes since the pandemic started.

"it's kind of hard because, you know, because we get used to one set.

Just like going back to 10..

And next thing you know, it opens up.

Then we're back to 10.

So it's hard but we have to do our best to stay on top of it."

Hairston says families are changing the way they honor their loved ones.

He says cremations are becoming more common...but graveside services have been the primary choice for families... sot - bennie hairston - vp century hairston funeral homes "some services we will have music, some services we've had choir singing but i make sure everybody is spread out.

It's just like a full- blown service just like they would have it in a church."

Caleb pounders, president and funeral director of lowndes funeral home and crematory..

Says informing families of covid guidelines is the most challenging part.

Sot - caleb pounders - president, funeral director - lowndes funeral home and crematory..

"as time has gone on, now we are about five months into it, people are understanding.

It's not necessarily that they like it.

But they understand that it is out of our control.

It is something bigger than just us and our city and our state, it's you know, worldwide."

Pounders says graveside services have also been a popular option for this business.

For one reason, covid19 guidelines allow for more people to be outdoors in a space than indoors.

"a lot of the families just immediate family group is more than the restriction that we have.

So right now we're under 10 people indoors 20 people outdoors.

And a lot of the mediate family is more than just 10 people."

Both hairston and both hairston and pounders say they are doing all they can to best accommodate each family during a difficult time... centered




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Second Sinn Fein minister admits travelling to Storey funeral in ministerial car

Second Sinn Fein minister admits travelling to Storey funeral in ministerial car A second Sinn Fein minister has admitted using their ministerial car to travel to the funeral of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

John Hume funeral: Derry stops for SDLP founder, peacemaker and Nobel laureate's final farewell

The funeral of former SDLP leader John Hume is taking place in his home city of Londonderry this...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

John Hume funeral: 'He was there for all of us throughout his life'

John Hume Jr, son of the Nobel laureate, pays heartfelt tribute at his father's funeral.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

bmorecourtwatch

Baltimore Courtwatch Judge orders home detention, with exceptions to access legal and medical services, and attend the funeral. Says he… https://t.co/8QxpDnsY9b 10 hours ago

MCMBrokers

MCM Insurance Brokers RT @derryjournal: "These are very unique and challenging times, and the family, while very much aware of the huge support for John, have as… 1 day ago

derryjournal

Derry Journal "These are very unique and challenging times, and the family, while very much aware of the huge support for John, h… https://t.co/StoJ8nrKAB 1 day ago

ElkValleyTimes

Elk Valley Times Kathy Hall George, 67, of Dellrose, TN passed away Saturday (August 1, 2020). Funeral service will be conducted Wed… https://t.co/2bDUpfiFqY 2 days ago

alykhansatchu

Aly-Khan Satchu “Now that it is confirmed that Minister Shiri died of COVID-19, we will follow @WHO regulations on how the funeral… https://t.co/Q1lP4pEXS4 3 days ago

CindyLouCoffey1

CindyLouCoffey Better yet do you ever wonder if the business that he worked for which was a cover to produce counterfeit money tha… https://t.co/zPGGrldWA0 3 days ago

rtpburns

Pelosi loves George Kirby!!!! RT @Chanand1erB0ng5: @rtpburns They never follow their own rules. It’s amazing. John Lewis funeral goers not having to quarantine back home… 3 days ago

Chanand1erB0ng5

Chanandler Bong @rtpburns They never follow their own rules. It’s amazing. John Lewis funeral goers not having to quarantine back home is another one 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dr Alex George's pays tribute to late brother Llŷr after funeral [Video]

Dr Alex George's pays tribute to late brother Llŷr after funeral

Dr Alex George has paid tribute to his younger brother Llŷr following his funeral this week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest [Video]

N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest

Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume was remembered for his unshakable commitment to non-violence at a small funeral on Wednesday. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published
Funeral homes adjusting to a new norm during pandemic [Video]

Funeral homes adjusting to a new norm during pandemic

Funeral homes adjusting to a new norm during pandemic

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:57Published