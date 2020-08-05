Global  
 

Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out On Brother Jussie's Ongoing Legal Troubles
More than a year ago, former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and anti-LGBTQ hate crime.

Smollett was initially charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct, which eventually got whittled down to a six-count indictment.

Though the actor has maintained his innocence, he’s kept a low profile for most of 2020.

Now, HuffPost reports his younger sister is speaking out.

HuffPost reports 'True Blood' star Jurnee Smollett is standing by her sibling all the way, and says she believes him wholeheartedly.

Jurnee says her brother's ongoing legal battle has been personally traumatizing.

To watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating.

Jurnee Smollett Interview with The Hollywood Reporter

