I AM WOMAN Movie trailer
Duration: 01:46s
I AM WOMAN Movie trailer

I AM WOMAN Movie trailer

I AM WOMAN Movie - Official Trailer [HD] – In Theatres and On Demand September 11, 2020 - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for the women's movement in the 1970s.

The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being.

Directed by Unjoo Moon starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Evan Peters, Danielle Macdonald, David Lyons, Chris Parnell release date September 11, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD/Digital)

