Desiigner Doesn't Believe COVID-19 Is Still Here Because He Can't Get It
Desiigner Doesn't Believe COVID-19 Is Still Here Because He Can't Get It

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Desiigner Calls COVID-19 Big Cap: “Corona Is Fake, That Corona S**t Is BS”

Desiigner Calls COVID-19 Big Cap: “Corona Is Fake, That Corona S**t Is BS” Former G.O.O.D. Music rapper Desiigner is calling the bluff on coronavirus. He went online this past...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


New Music Friday - New Singles From A$AP Ferg & Nicki Minaj, Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa, Action Bronson & More

Also featuring new collaborations from NLE Choppa with Lil Baby, Mariah The Scientist with Lil Baby,...
HipHopDX - Published

Desiigner Ridiculed for Claiming Coronavirus Is 'Gone'

In a video the rapper shares on social media, he explains how he is convinced that the deadly virus...
AceShowbiz - Published


