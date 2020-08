Salesman Movie (1969) - Paul Brennan, Charles McDevitt, James Baker Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Salesman Movie (1969) - Paul Brennan, Charles McDevitt, James Baker Salesman Movie Trailer (1969) -Plot synopsis: Four relentless door-to-door salesmen deal with constant rejection, homesickness and inevitable burnout as they go across the country selling very expensive bibles to low-income Catholic families. Directors: Albert Maysles, David Maysles, Charlotte Zwerin Stars: Paul Brennan, Charles McDevitt, James Baker Genre: Documentary, Drama 0

