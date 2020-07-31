Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Good Question: What Will Football Fields Be Like In Spring?
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Good Question: What Will Football Fields Be Like In Spring?

Good Question: What Will Football Fields Be Like In Spring?

With high school football in Minnesota switching from fall to spring, one major change teams will have to weather is the weather itself, reports Jeff Wagner (2:40).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 5, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Manmauji14

MANMAUJI©️ @sanjukta Exactly the good will definitely win but question here is who is good & what is good?? 40 minutes ago

jailedisemelev1

jailedisemelevatoriz🇺🇸 @CassandraRules I have a law degree but kinda sucked at law school. I’m curious about your question though? Will yo… https://t.co/xwXDRGZKmd 53 minutes ago

angelgooner

Angel Charles RT @Amegaxi: But that's what politicians do. It's called Pivoting. People who interview them should be able to prevent them from doing tha… 1 hour ago

paige_kubenka

peɪʤ kəbɪŋkə 🌸 what do you think your purpose in life is? — oooh good question. to be a mom & to fight injustices, probably. but i… https://t.co/HVQQI0qret 2 hours ago

adamdovico

Adam Dovico @angieames11 @TechNinjaTodd Good question. First thoughts are being able to provide an asynchronous response mechan… https://t.co/HjIYI1bCNA 2 hours ago

gtfocassie_

cassandra @btslaperla @MannyMua733 Genuine question, what does the purpose behind the line have anything to do with the quali… https://t.co/KyrACwAtPV 2 hours ago

OlexJanes

Olex “Wear a Mask” Janes @carboni_candace @BrianIvie3 @deb9975 @DonaldJTrumpJr OK here’s a question. What did Trump mean when 4 1/2 months a… https://t.co/tBebEG8tvp 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Good Question: How’s Minn. Dealing With Spike In Mail-In Voting? [Video]

Good Question: How’s Minn. Dealing With Spike In Mail-In Voting?

The number of Minnesotans requesting mail-in ballots this year has reached numbers never seen before, reports Jeff Wagner (2:52).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:52Published
What Is A COVID-19 Saliva Test? Good Question [Video]

What Is A COVID-19 Saliva Test? Good Question

So what is a COVID-19 saliva test and why is Minnesota going that route? Good question, Jeff Wagner reports (2:44).WCCO 4 News at 10 – August 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:44Published
Good Question: What Happens When A Student Gets Sick? [Video]

Good Question: What Happens When A Student Gets Sick?

MDH says contacts of the close contacts, which could be parents or siblings, don't need to quarantine. That changes if the close contact gets sick or tests positive, then all the household members..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:19Published