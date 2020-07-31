With high school football in Minnesota switching from fall to spring, one major change teams will have to weather is the weather itself, reports Jeff Wagner (2:40).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 5, 2020

Good Question: What Will Football Fields Be Like In Spring?

