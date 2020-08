Las Vegas Graffiti Mansion part of Jake Paul FBI raid Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 9 minutes ago Las Vegas Graffiti Mansion part of Jake Paul FBI raid. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JAKE PAUL... HERE IN LAS VEGAS.PAUL IS KNOWN FOR HIS....ON-LINE VIDEOS ANDAPPEARANCES....ON "THE DISNEY CHANNEL".TODAY...AGENTS SEARCHED HIS HOUSE....IN CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA....SEIZING A NUMBER OF GUNS....ALONG WITH PROPERTIES IN LASVEGAS AND ARIZONA...CONNECTED TO THIS CASE.WE REACHED OUT TO...THE F-B-I....THEY REFERRED US....TO CHARGES....FILED IN ARIZONA....WHERE PAUL WAS ALLEGEDLYINVOLVED....IN RIOTS....AT "THE SCOTTSDALE FASHIONSQUARE".THOSE CHARGES WERE DROPPED...IN LIEU OF THE FEDERALINVESTIGATION.ALSO NAMED IN THE CASE....IS LAS VEGAS RESIDENT ARMANIIZADI...HE IS KNOWN FOR LIVING IN THE"GRAFFITI MANSION" NEAR BUFFALOAND SAHARA.ANOTHER BIG LOSS FOR OUR LOCALECONOMY....THE SEMA SHOW HAS NOW





