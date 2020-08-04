Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination

England head coach Chris Silverwood felt his side let Pakistan off the hook onday one of the first Test, surrendering control in a loose afternoon session.The tourists opted to bat first at Emirates Old Trafford but were kept on atight leash before lunch, reaching the interval at 53 for two.
A political activist hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) celebrated the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A by cutting a tricolour cake and releasing balloons in the air. Feeling proud of the day, activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region living in Glasgow said, "The abrogation of Article 370 helped the people of PoK to be a part of India." The abrogation of Article 370 is the beginning of the end of Pakistan sponsored jihadist violence in Kashmir. However, Pakistan still continues to send terrorists from across the border. Mirza is among the many among those from PoK and Gilgit Baltistan who are celebrating the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. "Thank you Modiji," he added while releasing the tricolour balloons in the air.
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism and added the even its Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that some 40,000 terrorists were present in Pakistan. 'Pakistan is home to the largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen', said Tirumurti. Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan. The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support. Watch the full video for all the details on the Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan.
Terrorists fired upon sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday outside his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries. Earlier, he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment where he was declared dead. The incident took place in Vessu Village of Kulgam district on August 06. Further details are awaited.
Fire at Ahmedabad Covid hospital leaves 8 dead. Manoj Sinha replaces GC Murmu as J&K L-G. Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again. And ED to question Rhea in Sushant death case. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
