Dwayne Johnson insists Ryan Reynolds is playing Hawkman in Black Adam

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding



Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says the location is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to reconcile," he said, referring to the plantation choice as a mistake. He also added it can "cause you to shut down or it can re-frame things and move you into action.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970