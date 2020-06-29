BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam.

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday.

Terrorists fired at Khanday from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area.

Khanday was rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a BJP-affiliated panchayat member was shot at in Kulgam district.

On Tuesday, terrorists had fired upon sarpanch Arif Ahmad Khan at Akhran Village.

He had sustained an injury to his neck, the police had said.

Khan is currently recovering from his injuries in hospital.