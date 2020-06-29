Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:42s - Published
BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam.

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday.

Terrorists fired at Khanday from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area.

Khanday was rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a BJP-affiliated panchayat member was shot at in Kulgam district.

On Tuesday, terrorists had fired upon sarpanch Arif Ahmad Khan at Akhran Village.

He had sustained an injury to his neck, the police had said.

Khan is currently recovering from his injuries in hospital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Budding cricketers in Kupwara hone their skills with better infrastructure [Video]

Budding cricketers in Kupwara hone their skills with better infrastructure

Several reforms and facilities have taken place in different sectors since Jammu and Kashmir gets Union Territory (UT) status. Sports culture in the UT has been receiving a great push allowing young talents to polish their skills in their respective sports interest. The youths in Kashmir's Langate Tehsil of Kupwara are happy to receive a good platform with added facilities at a cricket playground. Budding cricketers from nearby villages in Kupwara are happy and appreciate authorities for providing such a playing field. They are seeking for more facilities including dressing rooms and fencing for the whole ground. The government is dedicated in providing every facility on these types of projects.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination [Video]

Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination

Imran Khan terms India's revocation of Kashmir's autonomy as 'illegal and unilateral'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published
Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam [Video]

Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists fired upon sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday outside his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries. Earlier, he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment where he was declared dead. The incident took place in Vessu Village of Kulgam district on August 06. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Kulgam Kulgam Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

 BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes

J&K: Jawan goes missing after vehicle set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam; search operation underway

 A manhunt has been launched to find the missing soldier.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead [Video]

Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead

Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published

BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

 Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically.
DNA

Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant Governor

 Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA

Qazigund Qazigund Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India


Vessu Vessu Block/ Nayabat in Jammu and Kashmir, India


Anantnag district Anantnag district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India

EXCLUSIVE: Kashmir man who played a key role in Rafale's India journey

 A man who was seen with India's ambassador to France is Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, who is presently India's Air Attaché to France. Hilal has studied from..
DNA
Anantnag encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces [Video]

Anantnag encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Two unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces. The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. Search operation is underway in this regard.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Police playing leading role in anti-terrorist operations: Kashmir IG on Anantnag encounter [Video]

Police playing leading role in anti-terrorist operations: Kashmir IG on Anantnag encounter

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar on Anantnag encounter between security forces and terrorists said that 2 hardcore terrorists were killed. He said,"2 hardcore terrorists were killed in an encounter in Waghama area of Anantnag. In the last 24 hours, Anantnag Police and security forces have neutralised 5 terrorists. Police are playing a leading role in anti-terrorist operations."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Anantnag encounter: 3 terrorists neutralised by security forces [Video]

Anantnag encounter: 3 terrorists neutralised by security forces

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in JandK's Anantnag district. The encounter took place in Khul Chohar area of Anantnag on June 29. 1 AK rifle and 2 pistols were recovered from them and their identities are being ascertained. The search operation is underway in this regard. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Kulgam district Kulgam district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India

Territorial Army jawan goes missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle found

 A Territorial Army jawan has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of J&K. The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Tweets about this

sanjogkawade

SANJOG RT @AsimKhanTweets: Terrorists shot dead BJP sarpanch Sajad Ah Khanday at Vessu, Kulgam South Kashmir. Dreams of one more family shattere… 13 seconds ago

sanjaysb1

Sanjay | ಸಂಜಯ್ A year after Kashmir is shut from rest of the world. Govt repeatedly lied misled the courts on illegal arrests. Aft… https://t.co/72YGTzcJb5 59 seconds ago

ind_psc

P 🇮🇳 RT @VikasInExile: BJP Sarpanch Sajjad Ahmed Khandey shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Where is Human right Cabal? Where is Secu… 1 minute ago

TrueScoopNews

Truescoopnews BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir, 2nd attack in 48 hours. Watch Video https://t.co/64z0NQpZod… https://t.co/8yjA8Issrn 6 minutes ago

cacsgk

Gaurav Kumar Choudhary RT @OpIndia_com: J and K: BJP Sarpanch shot dead by unidentified terrorists, 2nd attack in less than 48 hours https://t.co/6PXQjb1sei 7 minutes ago

RahulGohel1708

Rahul Gohel RT @PTI_News: BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir: officials 7 minutes ago

Ranaankur02Rana

ankur rana RT @TheSkandar: Terrorists shot dead a BJP sarpanch in Vessu area of South Kashmir. He has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday. Terro… 9 minutes ago

karuna_pala

Karuna Sagar Pala RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad shot dead in J&K's Kulgam. He was shot at by terrorists outside his residence & succumbe… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

J&K sarpanch killed | Terrorists shoot Kulgam BJP leader | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K sarpanch killed | Terrorists shoot Kulgam BJP leader | Oneindia News

A sarpanch of J&K's Kulgam district was shot dead earlier this morning by suspected terrorists. Sajad Ahmad Khanday was also the BJP's district vice president for Kulgam. He was shot dead near his home..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
3 JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter [Video]

3 JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in Kulgam encounter on July 17 in Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers were injured during the exchange of fire and were shifted to the Army Hospital...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
BJP's Manzoor Ahmad seeks HM Shah's intervention in kidnapping of party leader in Kashmir [Video]

BJP's Manzoor Ahmad seeks HM Shah's intervention in kidnapping of party leader in Kashmir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Jammu and Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and urged him to provide security to grassroots level leaders of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published