BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Budding cricketers in Kupwara hone their skills with better infrastructure
Pakistan PM reiterates support for Kashmiri self-determination
Terrorists shot dead sarpanch in J-K's Kulgam
Kulgam Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's KulgamBJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes
J&K: Jawan goes missing after vehicle set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam; search operation underwayA manhunt has been launched to find the missing soldier.
DNA
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead
BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in KashmirSajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically.
DNA
Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant GovernorSenior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA
Qazigund Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Vessu Block/ Nayabat in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Anantnag district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India
EXCLUSIVE: Kashmir man who played a key role in Rafale's India journeyA man who was seen with India's ambassador to France is Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, who is presently India's Air Attaché to France. Hilal has studied from..
DNA
Anantnag encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces
Police playing leading role in anti-terrorist operations: Kashmir IG on Anantnag encounter
Anantnag encounter: 3 terrorists neutralised by security forces
Kulgam district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India
Territorial Army jawan goes missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle foundA Territorial Army jawan has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of J&K. The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by..
IndiaTimes
