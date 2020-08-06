Civilians take to the streets to clear destruction left by Beirut blast

Civilians in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut have taken to the streets and are working together to clean up the debris left behind by the blast.

Footage filmed on August 5 shows teams of locals armed with brooms clearing the glass and rubble scattered across the streets.

Angelo, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Volunteers gathered from all over Lebanon, to help those in need, to help them clean their houses from the debris and clean the streets, many people lost their homes and are homeless and can use all the help they can get."