Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO
This adorable video shows a squirrel happily eating an apple.

The friendly squirrel approached NHS worker Hollie Garner, 28, as she was sitting in the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow's West End.

Hollie, who was having her a three-day break after working through the lockdown, was charmed by the fluffy creature and started filming it.

The squirrel sat with her for about 15 minutes before racing up into a tree when she left.

Hollie said: "The squirrel was really cute, it sat with us for a while.

"When we got up to leave the squirrel disappeared into a tree.

"It had found the apple on the ground and spent about 15 minutes with us." She had been visiting Glasgow for a break from work in Kingston-Upon-Hull, East Yorks, to see friends.

Hollie said: "When I last went to the Botanic Gardens I remembered seeing squirrels and I wanted to see them again.

"The glasshouses were closed but we were sitting just around the corner.

"The squirrel appeared next to me, it was so cute."

