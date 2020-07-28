Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, relief for MSMEs l Key details
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:03s - Published
RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, relief for MSMEs l Key details

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, relief for MSMEs l Key details

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid pandemic.

Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, and reverse repo is the rate at which it borrows from them.

The Central bank also decided to allow lenders to provide a restructuring facility on some loans that were standard as on March 1, 2020.

'Real GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone.

For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative,' the RBI Governor said.

Stressed MSME borrowers would be eligible for restructuring of debt, if their accounts were classified standard, Das added.

The governor also raised the loan-to-value ratio against gold to 90% from current 75%, to mitigate COVID-19 impact on households.

Watch the full video for all the takeaways from the RBI monetary policy announcements.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank of India Central banking institution of India

Rbi [Video]

Rbi

Rbi

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:03Published
RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged [Video]

RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 06 announced that repo rate and reverse repo rate will remain unchanged. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Repo rate remains unchanged at 4% and Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%. Accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward." He further said, "Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that in India too, economic activity had started to recover, but surges of fresh infections have forced fresh lockdowns, hence several high-frequency indicators have levelled off."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
For year 2020-21, GDP growth is estimated to be negative: RBI Governor [Video]

For year 2020-21, GDP growth is estimated to be negative: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das briefed mediapersons on Aug 06. He said, "RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations." He further said, "Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Shaktikanta Das Shaktikanta Das retired Indian Administrative Service officer and the governor of the Reserve Bank of India

RBI announces regulatory, developmental measures for micro-economic conditions in wake of COVID-19 [Video]

RBI announces regulatory, developmental measures for micro-economic conditions in wake of COVID-19

While media brief, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "With COVID-19 infections rising under fragile micro-economic and financial conditions, we propose to take regulatory and developmental measures - enhance liquidity support for financial markets, ease financial stress caused by COVID-19 while strengthening credit discipline improve the flow of credit, to deepen digital payment systems and facilitate innovations by leveraging technology."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises branch of the Government of India


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for shooting upcoming film Bell Bottom [Video]

Watch: Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for shooting upcoming film Bell Bottom

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to start work on his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom. A chartered aircraft was hired for Akshay Kumar, the film cast and crew. Akshay is being accompanied by his family. The actor was seen inside the aircraft wearing a mask amid Covid scare. The shooting for his film Bell Bottom is set to take place in United Kingdom. The actor was seen with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta at the airport earlier. The chartered aircraft was booked keeping the Covid pandemic in mind. Akshay is among the first batch of actors to have resumed work post lockdown. Bell Bottom is a period thriller set in the 1980s & is based on a real-life story. During lockdown, Akshay shot for a Covid awareness ad with filmmaker R Balki.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
Colombia’s ex-president Alvaro Uribe tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Colombia’s ex-president Alvaro Uribe tests positive for COVID-19

Colombia's former president gets more bad news, just a day after he was placed under house arrest over an investigation into witness tampering.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at four per cent after the meeting of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee. The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.3 per cent. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Watch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's mantra to make India 'self-reliant' [Video]

Watch: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's mantra to make India 'self-reliant'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that people first need to become self-reliant for India to become 'Aatmanirbhar'. Speaking at a webinar on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and MSMEs via video conferencing,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published