Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver called out NFL owners, who he says "don't see players as human".

'Bubbles' may be team sports' best COVID defense

 The NBA and NHL have tightly restricted their teams' movements. It's a winning formula that MLB and the NFL could find hard to copy.
NFL champ says he was sexually abused in college

 A former University of Michigan football captain is coming forward to share his story of alleged abuse at the hands of a now-deceased sports doctor (Aug...
NFL's Los Angeles Chargers head coach reveals he had coronavirus

 Anthony Lynn tells team during season premiere of "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles"; says feeling like outcast was worse than physical symptoms.
COVID-19 protocols, life after Philip Rivers, social justice: 'Hard Knocks' storylines to watch

 For the first time in the history of the HBO series "Hard Knocks," two NFL teams will be profiled in the Rams and Chargers. Here's what to watch.
Hulu will stream Black-ish episode Disney controversially shelved in 2018

In November 2017, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote an episode of his Emmy-award winning ABC comedy titled “Please, Baby, Please” that..
Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem [Video]

Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem

The quarterback for the Cleveland Browns confirmed his plan to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming NFL season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Odell Beckham Called for NFL to Cancel 2020 Season Over COVID Concerns

Odell Beckham is publicly calling for the NFL to cancel the 2020 season ... saying it's just too...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



LifeOfEddieB

Eddie B RT @digitalfeedtv: Odell Beckham says the 2020 NFL season should be canceled: ‘I just feel like it shouldn’t happen’ https://t.co/W2lWqS5hK… 2 days ago

circlecast

𝔹𝕣𝕪𝕒𝕟 𝔾 Odell Beckham Jr. says it doesn’t make sense to have an NFL season https://t.co/QfImOZXWdz via @gabrielmahia https://t.co/wowN5BZglj 6 days ago

bet_superbowl

Super Bowl Betting OBJ says cancel season to NFL owners. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t believe the 2020 NFL… https://t.co/YGqTzyKb69 1 week ago

daltonhiggins5

Dalton Higgins RT @guardian: Beckham says NFL owners 'don't see us as human' and season shouldn't happen https://t.co/URlI7rZA9j 1 week ago

DBChirpy

Debbie Boone RT @KFIAM640: Odell Beckham Jr. says the NFL season should be canceled. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver called out NFL owners, who he sa… 1 week ago

BattleRoyel

sleepy but woke RT @ForTheWin: Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled https://t.co/FpTnHOMBGl 1 week ago

cthagoddess_

Chanel Tha Goddess ✊🏽🇭🇳🇲🇽 RT @GlobalGrind: Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled https://t.co/SzGpwcGlDv 1 week ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled https://t.co/SzGpwcGlDv 1 week ago


Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns [Video]

Over 60 NFL Players Opt out of 2020 Season Over COVID-19 Concerns

The NFL’s August 6th deadline to withdraw from the 2020 season has officially passed. According to CNN, 66 out of 2,880 players have chosen to opt out.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Tre’Davious White Hits Back at Critics as He Considers Opting out of 2020 NFL Season [Video]

Tre’Davious White Hits Back at Critics as He Considers Opting out of 2020 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has come under fire online after revealing that he may opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled The Cleveland Browns wide receiver called out NFL owners, who he says "don't see players as human." Odell Beckham Jr., via 'The WSJ' Beckham Jr...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published