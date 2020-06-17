Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled

Eddie B RT @digitalfeedtv: Odell Beckham says the 2020 NFL season should be canceled: ‘I just feel like it shouldn’t happen’ https://t.co/W2lWqS5hK… 2 days ago

𝔹𝕣𝕪𝕒𝕟 𝔾 Odell Beckham Jr. says it doesn’t make sense to have an NFL season https://t.co/QfImOZXWdz via @gabrielmahia https://t.co/wowN5BZglj 6 days ago

Super Bowl Betting OBJ says cancel season to NFL owners. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t believe the 2020 NFL… https://t.co/YGqTzyKb69 1 week ago

Dalton Higgins RT @guardian: Beckham says NFL owners 'don't see us as human' and season shouldn't happen https://t.co/URlI7rZA9j 1 week ago

Debbie Boone RT @KFIAM640: Odell Beckham Jr. says the NFL season should be canceled. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver called out NFL owners, who he sa… 1 week ago

sleepy but woke RT @ForTheWin: Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled https://t.co/FpTnHOMBGl 1 week ago

Chanel Tha Goddess ✊🏽🇭🇳🇲🇽 RT @GlobalGrind: Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Canceled https://t.co/SzGpwcGlDv 1 week ago