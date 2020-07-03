Global  
 

Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom
Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar become the first Bollywood actor to begin work post lockdown at an international location.

Him and the team of Bell Bottom took off to Scotland today to being shoot for the movie.

