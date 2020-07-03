Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar become the first Bollywood actor to begin work post lockdown at an international location.

Him and the team of Bell Bottom took off to Scotland today to being shoot for the movie.Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aAhttps://goo.gl/q4B3RmWatch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews athttp://www.desimartini.com/Like Desimartini on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniMovies/Follow Desimartini on Twitter:https://twitter.com/DMmoviesFollow Desimartini on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/desimartinimovies/