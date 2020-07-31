Mayor criticises Government test and trace system

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has criticised the government's national Test and Trace programme, saying it is not up to the job.

Andy Burnham also called for a much stronger safety net to be put in place before more restrictions are eased.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn