Mayor criticises Government test and trace system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the government's U-turn on wearing face masks in schools in England, during a visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains the government's late change to the advice on the wearing of face masks in schools in England. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a "last resort" following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
People in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as well as Pendle and Blackburn inLancashire will be told not to socialise with anyone outside their householdfrom midnight on Saturday. Restrictions on households meeting and attendancesat weddings and funerals have been tightened in some parts of the north ofEngland, but a feared local lockdown has been avoided.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area.
The mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "inhumane" for the Government notto extend Covid-19 shielding for clinically vulnerable people in the regionwhen the policy was paused in England on August 1. Speaking to a meeting ofthe Independent Sage Group, Andy Burnham said: “I cannot for the life of meunderstand why the shielding policy was not extended in Greater Manchester andEast Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire for the duration of these measuresthat have now been introduced. “Not to do it is inhumane in my view, becauseit has added to people’s distress at a very difficult time, and even at thispoint they should reinstate that shielding policy and they should do it now."
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in parts of northernEngland.
Marcus Rashford has teamed up with major UK supermarkets to create a taskforce to tackle the issue of child food poverty. The Manchester United and England striker successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays. Rashford said the voucher scheme "wasn't going to work in the long run" and that he needed to think about the best way for families to eat in the long term.
Groups of angry protesters have marched towards Portland mayor Ted Wheeler's house demanding his resignation.
[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.