'The Ren & Stimpy Show' Reboot
Is Greenlit for Comedy Central The Emmy-nominated series was
originally created by John Kricfalusi and
aired on MTV for five seasons in the early 1990s.
'The Ren & Stimpy Show'
is one of several animated series
from the 90s that is receiving a reboot,
including 'Beavis and Butt-Head.'
Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS, via Deadline Ren and Stimpy are consistently rated
as a top animated duo of all time.
The series was both widely popular
and critically acclaimed when it was released.
A documentary about the series,
'Happy Happy Joy Joy,' premiered at the
Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
Nina L.
Diaz, CBSViacom, via Deadline