'The Ren & Stimpy Show' Reboot Is Greenlit for Comedy Central The Emmy-nominated series was originally created by John Kricfalusi and aired on MTV for five seasons in the early 1990s.

'The Ren & Stimpy Show' is one of several animated series from the 90s that is receiving a reboot, including 'Beavis and Butt-Head.'

Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS, via Deadline Ren and Stimpy are consistently rated as a top animated duo of all time.

The series was both widely popular and critically acclaimed when it was released.

A documentary about the series, 'Happy Happy Joy Joy,' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

