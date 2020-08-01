Global  
 

Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s
Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25

Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces that the number ofcoronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Aberdeen which led to lockdownrestrictions being reintroduced in the city has risen by 25 in the past day.Nicola Sturgeon thanks the people of Aberdeen for complying with the newrestrictions in the area.

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdownrestrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now been reported in theoutbreak.

Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announces

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid fears of a "significant outbreak" in the city.
Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today

Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results received today, after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.

Whiskey starting at $12,000? This bottle survived an infamous shipwreck 80 years ago

 A bottle of whiskey salvaged from a 1941 shipwreck off the coast of Scotland was expected to sell for thousands at auction this week.
Business Secretary confirms vaccine programme

Business Secretary confirms vaccine programme

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says clinical trials of a vaccine being developed in Scotland could get underway by the end of the year, but rejects claims that the government was slow in its response to the pandemic. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Kent goal gives Rangers opening-day win at Aberdeen

 Rangers start the Scottish Premiership season with a comfortable win over Aberdeen thanks to Ryan Kent's first-half goal.
Aberdeen's city streets left empty as Scotland's first local lockdown is imposed

Aberdeen's city streets left empty as Scotland's first local lockdown is imposed The usually busy city centre was like a ghost town after tighter restrictions were enforced amid an...
Coronavirus: Empty streets as Aberdeen lockdown takes effect

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The city begins its full day of localised...
