Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25

Blue Army Faction RT @HTScotPol: Possible cases in Aberdeen Covid outbreak passes 100 https://t.co/EcOWbZwsdW 6 minutes ago Dexter Campbell @afinebalance43 @ScotTories Fyi cases linked to the motherwell outbreak is more than one location & aberdeenshire h… https://t.co/IVNyeIYqfV 1 hour ago ♀️Ann Fuller🦄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @weirb: @jackiebmsp "The number of coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Aberdeen has increased to 79 - with more expected in the… 1 hour ago HeraldScotland Nicola Sturgeon has warned the coronavirus outbreak in Aberdeen is likely to keep growing as she announced another… https://t.co/7D9aVtbVxD 2 hours ago