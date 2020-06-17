Brian Austin Green takes swipe at Megan Fox after her loved up Machine Gun Kelly post

Brian Austin Green has responded to his estranged wife Megan Fox's gushing post about her new man.

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with MGK Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is "new and exciting", after 16 years with husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their romance Instagram official, posting the first shot of themselves posing for the camera on the photo-sharing site.

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his highly publicized split with Megan Fox, who has recently been seen with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian Austin Green is still hurting over the Megan Fox breakup, and he's not hiding it -- he's mocking her love for Machine Gun Kelly by waving their kids in her..

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally made their relationship official with a pic together on...

For Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, co-parenting is going "as well as it can." That's how the actor...

Brian Austin Green was asked how he found out his estranged wife Megan Fox was dating her new beau,...