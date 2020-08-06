Protesters call for 'fall of the regime' as France's Macron visits Beirut in wake of deadly explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut to a mob calling for "the fall of the regime," in the aftermath of the explosion that destroyed Lebanon's main port on Tuesday (August 4).

Footage from Thursday (August 6) shows protesters chanting: “The people demand the fall of the regime," as Macron toured Gouraud, a Beirut street severely impacted by the blast.

A woman standing on her balcony is also seen shouting: "Go everyone, we don't want neither the president or the prime minister or former prime minister Saad Hariri or any politician in the country."