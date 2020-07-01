New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Attorney General of New York Attorney general for the U.S. state of New York
New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimesNew York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit seeking to disband the National Rifle Association, claiming its top officials diverted millions of..
CBS News
Letitia James Attorney General of the state of New York
New York attorney general files lawsuit to shut down the NRAThe National Rifle Association has been chartered in New York since the late 19th century, giving Attorney General Letitia James leverage.
USATODAY.com
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its ClosureLetitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NYTimes.com
Weinstein Victims Fight Over Settlement
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46Published
National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization
New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRANew York's attorney general announces a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the powerful gun lobbying group.
BBC News
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
Facebook leases workspace at landmark New York buildingNEW YORK — Facebook has leased all the office space at the landmark Farley Building, a 1912 Beaux Arts former post office in Manhattan, in a deal that marks a..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources