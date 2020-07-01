New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit

Weinstein Victims Fight Over Settlement



Newser reports that nine women who accused the Weinstein Company of a hostile work environment have reached a settlement of $18.8 million. In their suit the women claim they were forced to facilitate Harvey Weinstein's sexual conquests. A victims' compensation fund is to be distributed among the women. Attorney General Letitia James said the settlement was "a win." But that's not how some of Weinstein's alleged victims see it.

