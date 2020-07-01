Global  
 

New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.

New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimes

 New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit seeking to disband the National Rifle Association, claiming its top officials diverted millions of..
New York attorney general files lawsuit to shut down the NRA

 The National Rifle Association has been chartered in New York since the late 19th century, giving Attorney General Letitia James leverage.
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its Closure

 Letitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA

 New York's attorney general announces a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the powerful gun lobbying group.
